Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett is eyeing a co-starring role in Eli Roth’s adaptation of the John Bellairs’ 1973 gothic horror novel The House with a Clock in Its Walls. Once she signs on, she will join Jack Black in the Amblin Entertainment project.

The story follows a recently orphaned 10-year-old boy who discovers a world of hidden passageways, magic and danger in his uncle’s old house.

Roth will direct the script from Eric Kripke, who will serve as a producer alongside Brad Fischer and James Vanderbilt Executive producers are William Sherak, Tracey Nyberg and Laeta Kalogridis.

Blanchett next will be seen in Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok alongside Chris Hemsworth. She is repped by CAA.