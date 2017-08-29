Lost alum Terry O’Quinn is reuniting with the hit ABC series’ co-creator/executive producer J.J. Abrams on another genre drama. O’Quinn has been cast in a key role in Hulu’s upcoming psychological-horror drama series Castle Rock from Abrams and Stephen King.

Set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock, from Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television, is named after the fictional town in King’s native Maine that is featured prominently in a number of his novels, novellas and short stories. Per the producers, it combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland.

O’Quinn will play Dale Lacy, a pillar of the community in the town of Castle Rock. He joins previously cast André Holland, Scott Glenn, Sissy Spacek, Melanie Lynskey, Jane Levy and Bill Skarsgard.

Sam Shaw & Dustin Thomason developed Castle Rock for television and serve as executive producers along with J.J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Liz Glotzer.

O’Quinn was most recently seen in the role of Tom Tavner on Amazon’s Patriot and as a recurring on The Blacklist: Redemption. He previously had a co-starring role on Secrets and Lies.