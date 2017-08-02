A new trailer for Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series features a star-studded roster for the upcoming series based on the popular segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The show will be similar to Corden’s viral video segment and features celebrity hosts riding in a car together belting out their favorite tunes. Set to the tune of James Brown’s “Get Up Off That Thing,” the trailer shows that not all the singing and dancing happen inside the car in the new series.

The roster of celebrities expected to get behind the driver’s seat and sing their favorite tunes include a diverse mix of actors, singers, and athletes: Will Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, Seth MacFarlane, Billy Eichner, Metallica, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Chelsea Handler, Blake Shelton, Michael Strahan, Jeff Gordon, John Cena, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and others. Corden will also appear in two episodes alongside Smith and James.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series will launch on Apple Music August 8th. It will be available to subscribers of Apple Music, Apple’s music subscription service regularly priced at $9.99 per month.

The series is co-produced by CBS Television Studios and Fulwell 73. Corden and Ben Winston serve as co-creators and executive producers along with executive producer and showrunner Eric Pankowski.