Carl Icahn today joined a host of other business leaders who are jumping off of the Donald Trump train. The billionaire investor and veteran pot stirrer sent POTUS a letter saying he is leaving his unofficial presidential advisory post because he “did not want partisan bickering about my role to in any way cloud your administration.” Read the letter in full below.

Soon after Icahn was named as Trump’s special adviser on regulatory reform in December, Democratic critics decried that his unofficial role was a conflict of interest because he continued to run his businesses. He denied that in the resignation letter, saying: “I never had a formal position with your administration nor a policymaking role. And contrary to the insinuations of a handful of your Democratic critics, I never had access to nonpublic information or profited from my position, nor do I believe that my role presented conflicts of interest.”

When he joined the Trump team as regulatory adviser, Icahn said: “It’s time to break free of excessive regulation and let our entrepreneurs do what they do best: create jobs and support communities. President-elect Trump is serious about helping American families, and regulatory reform will be a critical component of making America work again.”

Icahn has been a familiar face — often a foe — to some media and entertainment companies, especially in the past half-decade. He began acquiring Netflix stock when it sold for about $60 in 2012, leading the company to devise a poison pill to keep him from taking it over. He began selling it off in late 2013 and ultimately sold his last shares in 2015 after the 2015 stock split.

He also famously waged an ultimately unsuccessful four-year battle to wrest control Lionsgate, admitting later, “You can’t win ’em all,” and waged a six-month effort to persuade Apple to do a stock buyback in 2012-13. In August 2014, Icahn began to amass a stake in Gannett. Within four months, be launched a proxy battle, anticipating a takeover of the TV, newspaper and digital power. That effort lasted about two months, ending after the company agreed to new governance terms.

He also had a big hand in shares of such companies as MGM and Take-Two Interactive in recent years.

Here is Icahn’s letter of resignation from his White House advisory role: