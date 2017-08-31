Amazon has rounded out a movie star leading duo for Carnival Row, tapping Cara Delevingne (Suicide Squad) to star opposite Orlando Bloom in the eight-episode straight-to-series fantasy drama, from Rene Echevarria, Travis Beacham, Paul McGuigan and Legendary Television.

Carnival Row is described as a fantasy-noir set in a neo-Victorian city. Mythical creatures fleeing their war-torn homeland have gathered in the city, and tensions are simmering between citizens and the growing immigrant population.

The series follows the investigation into a string of unsolved murders that are eating away at whatever uneasy peace still exists. Bloom plays the man in the center of it, Rycroft Philostrate, a police inspector investigating the murder of a faerie showgirl on Carnival Row. Delevingne will play Vignette Stonemoss, a faerish refugee who flees her war-torn homeland to come to the Burgue, where she must contend not only with rampant human prejudice against her kind, but with the secrets that have followed her to this new land.

Executive producing Carnival Row, which starts production this fall in Prague for 2019 premiere, are writer/showrunner Echevarria, Beacham, on whose feature script the project is based, and McGuigan, who will direct.

Like with Bloom, Carnival Row marks the first major TV role for supermodel/rising feature star Delevingne. Most recently, she starred opposite Dane Dehaan in Luc Besson’s Valérian and the City of a Thousand Planets. Last year, she appeared alongside Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto and Viola Davis in DC Comics’ Suicide Squad and also starred in Chris Foggin’s Kids in Love. She recently wrapped production on Life in A Year.