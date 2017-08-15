EXCLUSIVE: Marvel has set Geneva Robertson-Dworet to take over and write the script for Captain Marvel, the Brie Larson-starrer that will be directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Mississippi Grind). Meg LeFauve & Nicole Perlman originally were set to write the script, but LeFauve had to leave to co-direct the Disney Animation pic Gigantic. That creates a big opportunity for Robertson-Dworet, whose script credits include the upcoming Tomb Raider pic for MGM that stars Alicia Vikander, and Gotham City Sirens, an expansion of the Suicide Squad franchise which David Ayer is looking to direct with Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn for Warner Bros. She has made the Black List twice, most recently for Ares, which got set at MGM and has Anna Foerster directing. She’s repped by Management 360, WME and HJTH. Disney will release Captain Marvel March 8, 2019.