‘Nashville’ creator Callie Khouri is heading to a new music city – Miami – for her next project.

Speaking on the CMT #Nashchat online show on Facebook, Khouri said she was “working on a show that takes place in Miami.” She denied that it was the remake of ‘Miami Vice’ that’s been announced. “This is more of a song and dance show,” she said, but declined to name who the star of it may be.

She did describe that star as “J-lo-ish,” but added that it was not actress/singer Jennifer Lopez. Expect the show to keep up a strong music presence, though. “I want to make sure there’s always a lot of music,” said Khouri, who is married to music producer T Bone Burnett. “The performance days on ‘Nashville’ are always the best days.”

#Nashchat was broadcast live with a studio audience at the Hard Rock in Nashville. The guests following the season five finale included Khouri, series actor Chris Carmack, executive music producer Tim Lauer, and singer/songwriters Sarah Siskind, Marylynne Stella, Phillip LaRue, Charlie Worsham and Savannah Keyes.

Khouri also indicated she’s open to doing “a lot more pop stuff” in season six of ‘Nashville.’

“It’s more about we want to get the music that we like in,” said Khouri. “We’re just kind of trying to please ourselves first. If we’re not entertained, then it’s not likely anybody else is.”