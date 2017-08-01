Call Me By Your Name scored a long standing ovation at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, and now the public at large can get a sense of what the buzz was about. Sony Pictures Classics has released this first trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s film set for a Thanksgiving Weekend release.

SPC describes the film as “a sensual and transcendent tale of first love.” Based on André Aciman’s novel, Call Me By Your Name is set in the summer of 1983 in the north of Italy, where Elio Perlman (Timothée Chalamet), a precocious 17- year-old American-Italian boy, spends his days in his family’s 17th century villa transcribing and playing classical music, reading, and flirting with his friend Marzia (Esther Garrel).

Armie Hammer plays Oliver, a charming American scholar working on his doctorate who arrives as the annual summer intern helping Elio’s father. Elio and Oliver discover an “awakening desire” that will change their lives.

Also starring are Michael Stuhlbarg and Amira Casar as Elio’s parents.

Guadagnino directs from a screenplay by James Ivory based on the Aciman novel. Sufjan Stevens provides original music, some of which is featured in the trailer.

Sony Pictures Classics releases Call Me By Your Name to select theaters November 24.