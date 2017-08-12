A black clergywoman protesting a white nationalist march in Charlottesville, Virginia abruptly ended a live remote interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid as violence erupted, just one of many tense moments broadcast as cable news channels covered the ongoing clashes.

The Charlottesville Police Department has alerted that a “Declaration of Local Emergency” has been issued. “Local officials continue to closely monitor the situation,” the police said, noting that the clashes between white nationalists marchers and counter-protesters is localized to the downtown Charlottesville area.

The “Unite the Right” rally came in response to the planned removal of a Robert E. Lee statue from a University of Virginia park. Thousands of white nationalist and alt-right marchers and counter-protesters began gathering this morning, though the rally was eventually called off after local police ordered their disbursement. Virginia Governor declared a state of emergency.

MSNBC, CNN and Fox News Channel have broken into regular programming to cover the developing situation.

And though President Donald Trump has not yet tweeted about the gathering violence, the situation is already capturing the attention of some in Hollywood:

Let's be clear. The hatred we're seeing in Virginia lies at the feet of Donald Trump. Stoked during the campaign,his silence condones this. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 12, 2017

@timkaine please speak out about what's going on in Charlottesville! Help! — J. Smith-Cameron (@j_smithcameron) August 12, 2017

I'm wondering when we will hear from @POTUS about the Unite Right rally and State of Emergency in Charlottesville, VA. 🤔 — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) August 12, 2017

Remember even if POTUS does finally speak out against the events in #Charlottesville he doesn't actually give a shit. Actions, not words. — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) August 12, 2017