The third season of Stan Lee’s Lucky Man and new police drama Bulletproof begin shooting next month for Sky with plans to air in 2018. James Nesbitt will return to Lucky Man as Detective Inspector Harry Clayton while Noel Clarke (The Level, Adulthood, Kidulthood) and actor/rapper Ashley Walters (Top Boy) are teaming up as a detective duo in Bulletproof which they co-created with Nick Love.

The two Sky Original Productions will air on Sky 1.

A mix of comedy, drama and action, Bulletproof will see Clarke and Walters as police duo, Bishop and Pike — two best mates, bonded by the same moral code despite their differences.

Growing up Bishop (Clarke) and Pike (Walters) had very different lives. Pike’s dad was the first black police commissioner and he grew up always trying to live up to his expectations, while Bishop grew up looking for a father figure as he was passed around foster homes, moving from school to school. Bulletproof will put their friendship to the test for the first time.

The series is produced by Vertigo Films, makers of The Sweeney as well as Sky’s upcoming Britannia, and Company Pictures (The White Princess, Wolf Hall). Sky Vision will handle international distribution. Executive producers are Allan Niblo, Michele Buck and Judy Counihan.

The third season of Lucky Man sends Nesbitt’s Harry Clayton to Hong Kong, looking for answers about his ‘lucky’ charm. There, he comes up against some nasty underworld characters who have their eyes on more than just his bracelet. Joining Nesbitt are Amara Karan, returning as DS Suri Chohan; Sienna Guillory as Eve; and Stephen Hagan as Rich Clayton.

Based on an idea from Lee and POW! Entertainment, the series is produced by NBCU’s Carnival Films (Downton Abbey, The Last Kingdom) and distributed by NBCUniversal International Distribution. Richard Fell and Gareth Neame are exec producers for Carnival.