Disney Channel has announced a new, contemporary installment of its late-’90s docu-series Bug Juice. The new version will “capture the authentic adventures of a group of kids age 10-12 as they head to summer camp, join in exciting and challenging outdoor activities, establish tight bonds with bunkmates and create unforgettable memories,” says the channel.

Production is currently underway in Waterford, Maine, for a scheduled debut in early 2018.

The series, named after the juice drinks often served at summer camps, was Disney Channel’s foray into original, unscripted television and specialized in relatable stories and a genuine portrayal of the summer camp experience.

“Bug Juice took viewers on a journey of adventure and self-discovery,” said Susette Hsiung, Executive Vice President, Production, Disney Channels Worldwide. “Now, nearly two decades later, we are thrilled to be back in Maine at Camp Waziyatah with the creative team from Evolution Media and many of the same crew members who produced the original series.”

Bug Juice is produced by Evolution Media, which also created and produced the original series and has helmed Disney Channel content including Movie Surfers, Totally in Tune and Totally Hoops. Bug Juice is executive produced by Douglas Ross, Alex Baskin, Tina Gazzero Clapp and Toni Gallagher. Ross, Clapp and Gallagher were all involved in the original series, which premiered on February 28, 1998 and ran for three seasons.

The first season of the original Bug Juice took place at Camp Waziyatah; the second season was filmed at Camp Highlander in Horse Shoe, North Carolina; and the third season took place at Brush Ranch Camp in Tererro, New Mexico.