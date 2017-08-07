EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Dillon, Dax Shepard, Olivia Munn, James Roday, and Dan Bakkedahl are set to join Josh Duhamel, Nick Swardson and WWE ring star Sheamus in The Buddy Games, the WWE Studios film on which Duhamel makes his directorial debut. Duhamel, who last was seen in Transformers: The Last Knight, wrote the script with Jude Weng and Bob Schwartz. Shooting is about to get underway in Vancouver. Duhamel produces with Weng and Michael Luisi.

The film revolves around a group of thirtysomething friends who reunite to play the Buddy Game — a wild assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges. In the process, they heal old wounds, right past wrongs and figure out the true meaning of friendship — or die trying.

Dillon will play Doc, a chiropractor, and the Entourage alum next stars in the Alex Ranarivelo-directed Dirt, playing an ex-race car driver who owns a struggling offroad racing team. He’s repped by Gersh and Gallant. Shepard plays Durfee, an aspiring but unsuccessful actor who takes part in the games. He’s coming of the comedy CHIPS and NBC’s Parenthood. He’s repped by WME and Bailey Brand Management. Munn plays Tiffany, the wife of Buddy Games organizer/financier Bobfather (Duhamel), who hates the whole thing. She’s coming off X-Men Apocalypse and reprises in X-Men Dark Phoenix. She’s repped by CAA and Atlas Artists.

Roday plays games participant Zane, and the Psych star will reprise in the Psych movie shooting for next year. He’s repped by ICM Partners and Principal Entertainment. Bakkedahl plays Shelly, returning to the games after an emasculating injury as the last Buddy Games three years ago. The Veep co-star is repped by UTA and Authentic. Sheamus, who started transitioning from the ring to features in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, plays Thursty, a tough pawnbroker who brings an item of particular importance to Bender (Swardson) and is hiding a secret. Sheamus is repped by Grit Artists, Swardson by UTA and Brillstein. Duhamel is repped by ICM Partners and John Carrabino Management.