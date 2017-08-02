UPDATED, 12:02 PM: The Weinstein Company has settled on a title for its remake of French smash The Intouchables. The newly christened The Upside starring Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart is keeping its March 9 release date.

PREVIOUSLY, June 14: The Weinstein Company’s untitled English-language remake of the critically acclaimed French movie The Intouchables will open nationwide March 9 next year.

The movie follows the unexpected friendship between Phillip Lacasse (Bryan Cranston), a Park Avenue billionaire left paralyzed after a hang-gliding accident, and convicted felon Dell (Kevin Hart), recently out of prison and in need of employment. They form an unlikely bond, bridging their differences and gaining invaluable wisdom in the process, giving each man a renewed sense of passion for all of life’s possibilities.

Pic, directed by Neil Burger, also stars Nicole Kidman, Julianna Margulies and Aja Naomi King. Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black and Harvey Weinstein produced the project that filmed in Philadelphia back in March. Jon Hartmere wrote the script.

The French movie The Intouchables grossed more than $400 million worldwide and is the second-highest-grossing non-English-language film of all time.

On that date, the untitled TWC movie will face Disney’s Ava DuVernay title A Wrinkle In Time and STX Entertainment’s release of Amazon’s action drama Gringo from director Nash Edgerton.