Bruce Springsteen will make his Broadway debut this fall with Springsteen on Broadway, a solo show at the Walter Kerr Theatre. Performances for Springsteen on Broadway begin October 3, with an official opening October 12. The Boss will perform five shows a week through November 26th, per today’s announcement.

“I wanted to do some shows that were as personal and as intimate as possible,” Springsteen said in the announcement. “I chose Broadway for this project because it has the beautiful old theaters which seemed like the right setting for what I have in mind. In fact, with one or two exceptions, the 960 seats of the Walter Kerr Theatre is probably the smallest venue I’ve played in the last 40 years. My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music. Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung. It loosely follows the arc of my life and my work. All of it together is in pursuit of my constant goal to provide an entertaining evening and to communicate something of value.”

“Bruce Springsteen is one of our greatest musical storytellers,” says Jordan Roth, President of Jujamcyn Theaters, which owns the Walter Kerr, “and Broadway is built on a beloved tradition of musical storytelling.”

The creative team for Springsteen on Broadway includes Heather Wolensky (scenic design), Natasha Katz (lighting design) and Brian Ronan (sound design).

Tickets will go on sale August 30 through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, which the online seller says levels the playing field to combat bots. Registration begins today and will close August 27. Verified fans will be notified August 29 for the August 30 onsale; see brucespringsteen.net/broadway.