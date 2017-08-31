After selling out an initial Bruce Springsteen’s upcoming Broadway run has been extended by 10 weeks after selling out the initial run in a single day. Springsteen on Broadway, which begins previews at the Walter Kerr Theatre Oct. 3 (official opening Oct. 12), now will run through Feb. 3, 2018.

The show had been set to close Nov. 26, 2017. Tickets for the initial run sold out yesterday, the same day they went on sale.

The show marks Springsteen’s Broadway debut. He’ll perform five shows a week.

The extension was announced by Ticketmaster:

“I wanted to do some shows that were as personal and as intimate as possible,” Springsteen said when he announced his Broadway show. “I chose Broadway for this project because it has the beautiful old theaters which seemed like the right setting for what I have in mind. In fact, with one or two exceptions, the 960 seats of the Walter Kerr Theatre is probably the smallest venue I’ve played in the last 40 years. My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music. Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung. It loosely follows the arc of my life and my work. All of it together is in pursuit of my constant goal to provide an entertaining evening and to communicate something of value.”

Tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, which the online seller says levels the playing field to combat bots. Registration is open now through Sept. 3, with tickets then going on sale Sept. 7 at 10 a.m.; see brucespringsteen.net/broadway.

The show, according to Jujamcyn Theaters, will run approximately two hours – without an intermission, of course.