The producers of Beau Willimon’s political dramedy The Parisian Woman, with Uma Thurman making her Broadway debut in the title role, have booked Ambassador Theatre Group’s Hudson Theatre. Previews begin November 7 at the 970-seat house, with the opening slated for November 30.

Josh Lucas and Blair Brown recently joined the company, with additional casting to be announced. Pam MacKinnon directs. The creative team includes Derek McLane (scenic design), Jane Greenwood (costume design), Peter Kaczorowski (lighting design), Darrel Maloney (projections) and Broken Chord (sound design and original composition).

The Parisian Woman was commissioned by The Flea Theater in New York City. An earlier version of the play was presented by South Coast Repertory, in Orange County, Calif. It is produced on Broadway by Marc Routh, Richard Frankel, Tom Viertel, Steven Baruch, and Steve Traxler.