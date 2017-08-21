The broadcast networks are adjusting their Monday night programming for President Donald Trump’s primetime address to the nation about Afghanistan: CBS, NBC and Fox are all broadcasting the POTUS address live at 9 PM ET.

The Tiffany network will air the speech as a CBS News Special Report, anchored by Anthony Mason. Major Garrett will report from the White House; David Martin from the Pentagon; and Charlie D’Agata from Kabul, Afghanistan.

In the Eastern and Central time zones, CBS is airing repeats of Kevin Can Wait at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT, Superior Donuts at 8:30 PM ET/7:30 PM ET followed by live coverage of the address at 9 PM ET/8 PM ET. At 10 PM, CBS will air a new episode of CBSN: On Assignment. The schedule for Pacific time will remain as previously set with Kevin Can Wait at 8 PM, Superior Donuts at 8:30 PM, a Mom repeat at 9 PM, Life in Pieces at 9:30 PM and CBSN: On Assignment at 10 PM.

Meanwhile, Lester Holt will anchor an NBC News Special Report starting at 9 PM ET, joined by Andrea Mitchell and Chuck Todd, with Hallie Jackson joins from Fort Myer in Arlington, VA, where Trump will be speaking.

NBC will air American Ninja Warrior from 8-9 PM ET/PT followed by the Trump address from 9-9:30 PM PT/ET, then the remaining hour of American Ninja Warrior from 9:30-10:30 ET/PT. Midnight, Texas will be pushed to 10:30-11:30 PM ET/PT.

On Fox, a two-hour episode of So You Think You Can Dance (8-10 PM) will be affected in some time zones. The Eastern and Central time zones will slide the second hour of SYTYCD immediately following the conclusion of the speech and Shepard Smith’s wrapup. Mountain time zone will slide two hours of SYTYCD in its entirety. Pacific zone programming will remain as previously scheduled.

ABC’s coverage will be helmed by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos. WABC/NY is airing the ESPN NFL game tonight and will interrupt the NFL game to carry the President and then join the game when its news coverage is over. On the East Coast, Bachelor in Paradise and To Tell The Truth will air in late-night beginning at 1:35 AM ET.