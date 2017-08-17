BritBox, the on-demand service created by BBC and ITV that streams UK fare to U.S. audiences, has set its first fall slate. Among the programs on offer will be Broken, a new drama starring Sean Bean and Anna Friel, and Five by Five, a special created by and starring Idris Elba.

Also headed to the U.S. for the first time is Britain’s top-rated competition series Strictly Come Dancing and the latest seasons of reality staple I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! and sci-fi satire Red Dwarf.

“BritBox is the ultimate destination for fans looking to get their British TV fix,” said company president Soumya Sriraman. “What really sets our service apart is the ability to give our audience many of the same great shows UK viewers get to see, in many cases a day after they air across the pond. The new programs we are adding range from exclusive, edge-of-your-seat dramas to beloved reality shows, ensuring BritBox has plenty of hours of content that will appeal to all British TV lovers.”

Here are some of the programs coming to BritBox in the fall, with description provided by the service. Premiere dates are TBA. “Now” titles denote new episodes will be available shortly after UK debut:

NEW SERIES:

Broken (U.S. Premiere) – A Catholic Priest in Northern England must battle his own secret tussles while being a confidante, counsellor, and confessor to a community that is struggling to balance faith with the harsh realities of daily life. Yet everything spirals out of control when tragedy hits a local mother of three left with no way to feed her children. Starring Sean Bean, Anna Friel, Paula Malcomson, Adrian Dunbar, and Muna Otaru star. (October)

(U.S. Premiere) – A Catholic Priest in Northern England must battle his own secret tussles while being a confidante, counsellor, and confessor to a community that is struggling to balance faith with the harsh realities of daily life. Yet everything spirals out of control when tragedy hits a local mother of three left with no way to feed her children. Starring Sean Bean, Anna Friel, Paula Malcomson, Adrian Dunbar, and Muna Otaru star. (October) Five By Five (U.S. Premiere) – Five writers. Five characters. One story. Set in London, the special is made up of five standalone films featuring chance encounters people face which question identity and change perception. At the center is a teenager looking to make his mark, but reality doesn’t quite deliver. A happenstance leads him to make a dangerous decision, starting a chain reaction that plays out across these five connected short films. Idris Elba headlines along with a cast including Georgina Campbell, Ben Tavassoli, and Sope Dirisu. (November)

NEW SEASONS:

Cold Feet (2017) – Life is not drama or comedy – it’s both and more. Cold Feet’s genuine portrayal of every funny, ridiculous, intense moment life has to offer has fans hooked. Cold Feet follows the intertwined relationships of six Manchester based friends, who despite now being 50-something prove that you can grow older but no wiser. James Nesbitt, John Thomson, Fay Ripley, Robert Bathurst, Hermione Norris and Siobhan Finneran star. (September – “Now” title*)

Red Dwarf (Season 12) – The Emmy®-winning comedy returns for more hilarious intergalactic adventures, with the original cast on board. Red Dwarf’s new season sees the gang stranded in a scientific research center populated by several infamous figures from history who’ve been “cured” of evil. The Dwarfers also have to contend with out-of-control corporations that have the ability to make products they don’t produce invisible, and we meet some old friends when Rimmer decides to leave Red Dwarf in search of a dimension where he isn’t such a giant loser. With big laughs and dazzling effects, this new series of Red Dwarf recaptures the golden age of the legendary sci-fi sitcom. Craig Charles, Chris Barrie, Danny John-Jules, and Robert Llewellyn star. (Fall – “Now” title*)

REALITY PROGRAMMING:

BritBox Strictly Come Dancing (Season 15) – Before Dancing with the Starshit the States, there was the original reality giant – Strictly Come Dancing . The long-running series will make its U.S. SOVD debut as a new group of celebrities and their professional dance partners battle it out every week. Craig Revel-Horwood, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Darcey Bussell judge. (September – “Now” title*)

I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here (Season 17) – A group of celebrities have left behind their lives of luxury, leaping straight into the heart of the jungle – where only one will be crowned King or Queen. Dropped into a remote location, our group of celebrities must live together in an isolated camp, with cameras watching them 24/7. (Fall – “Now” title*)

*“Now” titles denote new episodes will be available shortly after UK debut. Exact dates vary by title.