Bridget Regan took to Twitter to express love to her fans and celebrate the casting of Timeless star Abigail Spencer as her replacement on Grey’s Anatomy. Spencer will play Megan Hunt, Owen’s sister on the ABC Shondaland drama. She replaces Regan who could not return to the series due to scheduling conflicts.

“Thanks for all the love guys!” said Regan on Twitter. She continued to praise Spencer calling her an incredible actor and saying that she will make a brilliant Megan.

Thanks for all the love guys! @abigailspencer is an incredible actor, tip top lady and will be a BRILLIANT Megan on #GreysAnatomy 💓💓 — Bridget Regan (@BridgetRegan) August 5, 2017

Regan is a series regular in TNT’s The Last Ship which received a two-season pickup through Season 5. Season 4 premieres on August 20. Regan will play Sasha, a former Navy Intelligence Officer now operating under diplomatic cover in China for the newly reformed United States government.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 debuts with a two-hour premiere on September 28. The new season sees the return of Krista Vernoff, who served as head writer and executive producer for the series’ first seven seasons, joining the showrunning team of Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.