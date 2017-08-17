Former Downton Abbey regular Brendan Coyle has rounded out the cast of Mary, Queen Of Scots, the Working Title and Focus Features movie starring Saoirse Ronan. Ronan was attached back in 2012, so it’s been a long road to the period drama, which is currently filming in England and Scotland. Margot Robbie also stars as Elizabeth I in the film from first-time feature director Josie Rourke.

The pic explores the turbulent life of the charismatic Mary Stuart, Queen of France at 16 and widow at 18 who defies pressure to remarry. Instead, she returns to her native Scotland to reclaim her rightful throne. But Scotland and England fall under the rule of the compelling Elizabeth 1. Determined to rule as much more than a figurehead, Mary asserts her claim to the English throne, threatening Elizabeth’s sovereignty. Previously announced cast includes Guy Pearce, Jack Lowden, Joe Alwyn, Martin Compston, and David Tennant. House Of Cards creator Beau Willimon adapted the screenplay based on John Guy’s biography My Heart is My Own: The Life of Mary Queen of Scots. Producers are Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, and Debra Hayward. Focus has worldwide rights and will release the film in the US, while Universal Pictures International will distribute internationally.

Michael Harney (Orange is the New Black) is set to appear in the Steve McQueen-directed crime thriller Widows, along with Liam Neeson, Robert Duvall, Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, and Colin Farrell. The film, from New Regency and 20th Century Fox, follows surviving widows who come together to try to finish a failed heist job after their partners are killed during a robbery. Harney will play Sgt. Fuller, a corrupt cop involved in a conspiracy. McQueen and Gillian Flynn penned the screenplay, which is based on the British miniseries. Iain Canning, Emile Sherman are producing along with McQueen and Flynn. New Regency, Fox and Film4 are co-financing. Harney recently completed filming Warner Bros’ remake of A Star Is Born, directed by Bradley Cooper. He’s repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency and Wright Entertainment, Inc.