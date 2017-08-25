It was another night of local preemptions for NFL preseason games on ABC, CBS and NBC and CW stations, so the fast national ratings for these networks may be inflated.

ABC’s last pre-American Idol singing competition series effort, Boy Band, ended its ho-hum run with 2.7 million viewers and a 0.7. In the demo, that is currently +0.2 up from last week to tie a season high but a downward adjustment is possible after NFL preemptions are factored out in the finales. ABC’s Battle of the Network Stars reboot (2.3 million, 0.5) is currently running down a tenth from last week.

CBS’ Big Brother (6.4 million, 1.8 rating) once again towered over the competition but was down -14% in the demo from last week and is flirting with a possible Thursday cycle low if adjusted down in the finals. Leading out of Big Brother, Zoo (2.9 million, 0.6) is currently matching last week’s preliminary numbers.

At NBC, the final summer primetime edition of SNL Weekend Update (5.8 million, 1.5), featuring Alec Baldwin reprising his Donald Trump impersonation, was even with its fast national last week when it was adjusted down in the finals. WW again is poised to finish No.2 in the demo for the night behind Big Brother. The Wall is currently at 5.4 million viewers and a 1.0 in 18-49, The Night Shift at 4.1 million, 0.8, both holding steady for the moment.

On Fox, Beat Shazam (2.6 million, 0.8) ticked up in the demo, while Love Connection (2.4 million, 0.6) was on par. Both shows have been renewed. The CW’s Penn & Teller (1.7 million, 0.4) was flat while Whose Line Is It Anyway? (1.4 million, 0.4), which featured the return of former cast member Charles Esten, ticked up.