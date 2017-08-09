APB alumna Tamberla Perry has booked a recurring role on the fourth season of Amazon drama series Bosch. Based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling Harry Bosch novels, Bosch stars Titus Welliver as the idiosyncratic, tough, jazz-loving cop. Perry will play Gabriella Lincoln, a career Internal Affairs detective. Perry was most recently a series regular on Fox’s APB as Officer Tasha Goss, and previously recurred on Starz’s Boss. She’s repped by Stewart Talent and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

John Hans Tester (Royal Pains) is set for a recurring role in the upcoming third season of Amazon’s drama series The Man in the High Castle. Based on Philip K. Dick’s Hugo Award-winning 1962 alternate history novel, The Man In The High Castle explores what would have happened if the Allied Powers had lost World War II. Tester will play Dr Josef Mengele, a famous Nazi physician and Nobel Prize winner living in Berlin conducting his research. Tester’s credits include four seasons as a recurring on Royal Pains, as well as guest roles on The Americans, True Blood, Castle and The Mentalist. Feature credits include The Informant and Oscar-winning Argo. He’s repped by Untitled Entertainment and Paradigm Talent Agency.