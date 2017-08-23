A&E has picked up critically praised docuseries Born This Way for a fourth season.

The series, which has received two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Series, winning in 2016, will return for eight new episodes that will continue to follow the lives of an inspiring group of young men and women born with Down syndrome.

“Over the past three seasons, Born This Way has been a prime example of quality storytelling that motivates us to celebrate and embrace diversity,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming, A&E Network. “We are honored to reunite with these incredible young adults and their families as they fearlessly share their accomplishments, struggles and dreams, shifting society’s perception about differences along the way.”

Born This Way provides an intimate look at a diverse group of young men and women with Down syndrome as they pursue their passions and lifelong dreams, explore friendships, romantic relationships and work, all while defying society’s expectations. The series also gives voice to the parents, allowing them to talk about the joy their son or daughter brings to their family, and the challenges they face in helping them live as independently as possible.

Born This Way is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions (The Real World). Executive producers for Bunim/Murray are Jonathan Murray, Gil Goldschein and Laura Korkoian. Kasey Barrett and Millee Taggart Ratcliffe serve as co-executive producers.