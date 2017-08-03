Zeitgeist Films and Kino Lorber have teamed to acquire Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story, the documentary that bowed in the spring at the Tribeca Film Festival. The pic directed by Alexandra Dean and executive produced by Susan Sarandon will bow November 24 at the IFC Center in New York with a national rollout to follow.

Lamarr was one of the most famous Hollywood actresses of the 1930s and ’40s but also a scientist and inventor. She perfected a radio system to throw Nazi torpedoes off course during World War II, with her work now considered the basis for Bluetooth and cell phone technology. The work though was largely undervalued at the time, and she was a recluse by the end of her life. Adam Haggiag produced.

The deal was negotiated by Kino Lorber CEO Richard Lorber, Zeitgeist Films co-president Nancy Gerstman and Submarine’s David Koh. Kino Lorber and Zeitgeist already teamed on the Tribeca audience winner The Divine Order which bows October 27.