Oh the unbearable ludicrousness of it all. Here’s a trailer for Season 4 of BoJack Horseman, Netflix’s animated comedy that puts humans and animals on the same footing – despite all the paws and hooves. The season begins with BoJack (Will Arnett) gone AWOL, but that doesn’t keep Hollywoo from swingin.’

Netflix

The trailer is narrated by Diane (Alison Brie) in the form of a voicemail she’s leaving for the sweater-clad titular equine lamenting his absence. “It’s funny,” she says. “The last time I saw you, you told me that you needed me in your life. And then you just disappeared.” Well, plenty has happened in “Hollywoo” – Horseman stole the “D” from the iconic sign, so … — during those three months: the canine Mr. Peanutbutter (Paul F. Tompkins) is running for governor (“I am specifically on the side of the facts, and also on the side of feelings”); BoJack’s ex Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris) says she’s always wanted a family, and her wealthy new love interest, rodent Ralph Stilson (Raul Esparza), drops a little Green Eggs and Ham come-on; and Todd (Aaron Paul), well, he’s still Todd (“I never know if I can handle anything – that’s what makes my life so exciting!”).

Confused? You won’t be after this season of BoJack Horseman — assuming the lead character ever shows up. Have a look at the trailer above and the new poster below, and tell us what you think.