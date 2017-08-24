The body of New York talent agent Mark Schlegel was found Thursday afternoon near his New Jersey home, authorities told NJ.com.

A law enforcement source told the news site that no foul play is suspected and the body appeared to have been there for some time. An autopsy by the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office is pending to determine the cause of death.

Mark Schlegel, via Facebook

Schlegel was last seen leaving his Oradell home August 13, heading toward a road three blocks away, carrying a gift bag. He did not have his keys, phone or wallet in his possession, police said.

The Oradell Police Department released a statement Thursday evening to local media saying that the body had been found in a wooded area about a half-mile from Schlegel’s home.

Schlegel, 57, who worked for CornerStone Talent Agency in Manhattan, had a client list that included Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), Daniel Sunjata (The Dark Knight Rises) and Dominic Chianese (The Sopranos), among others. He had been with CornerStone since 2002.

The Casting Society of America was among the first to express condolences about his loss.