Robert Greenblatt is staying put at NBC, which is coming off one of its strongest seasons in years. According to sources, the NBC Entertainment Chairman is close to renewing his contract with NBCUniversal, which is up at the end of the year.

Greenblatt declined to comment on his contract negotiations during an interview with Deadline at TCA but said, “I’m going to be here for a long time.”

Greenblatt has been overseeing NBC and sister studio Universal TV since January 2011, when he was handpicked by Comcast to lead the broadcast network following the company’s acquisition of NBCUniversal.

Greenblatt is very well liked by NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke, to whom he reports, and the Comcast brass and has been enjoying unwavering support since Day 1. Even when things got rocky early on, Burke and Comcast showed their full confidence in Greenblatt with an early contract renewal in fall 2013.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

NBC has been on the rise since then. The network finished the most recent 2016-17 TV season at No. 1 in the key 18-49 demographic for the third time in four years. The victory marked the first time in five years any network has finished on top without the Super Bowl or an Olympics. NBC, which is poised to win next season in the demo as well as total viewers as it will have the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics, also is flying high on the success of its new drama series This Is Us, the breakout new hit of this past broadcast season, which also became the first broadcast drama in years to break into the best series Emmy category.

In 2014, Greenblatt — a longtime Broadway producer, investor and fan — saw his NBCUniversal portfolio expanded to also include oversight of the company’s live-theater division, Universal Stage Productions.

At NBC, Greenblatt has spent his tenure to date with the same core senior team: president of entertainment Jennifer Salke, who joined six months after he took over the network, and Paul Telegdy, President of the Alternative and Reality Group, who was already at the network when Greenblatt came on board. Telegdy re-upped his contract last year when NBC launched an alternative studio. Salke’s contract is not up until next year, but in light of the network’s success and her very close relationship with Greenblatt, which goes back to the 1990s, Greenblatt’s decision to re-up bodes well for her continuing at the network.