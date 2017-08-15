Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to Blame, the teen drama written and directed by and starring Quinn Shephard, who made her feature helming debut. The pic premiered in competition at Tribeca this year and soon after Shepard landed a deal with WME for agency representation. Samuel Goldwyn also acquired Latin American rights in the deal and the film is set to his U.S. theaters day-and-date this winter.

Nadia Alexander co-stars with Shephard as high school drama classmates whose rivalry spins out of control with a new teacher (Chris Messina) picks Shephard’s Abigail to star in The Crucible. Triste Kelly Dunn, Marcia DeBonis, Tessa Albertson, Sarah Messanotte, Owen Campbell, Luke Slattery and Tate Donovan co-star. Quinn Shephard and Laurie Shephard are producers.

The deal was negotiated by Samuel Goldwyn Films’ Peter Goldwyn and Submarine’s Josh Braun on behalf of the filmmakers.