As female writers and directors are striving to achieve parity in television, which has been dominated by men, the CW has put in development Black Rose Anthology, a one-hour horror anthology series written and directed entirely by women. It hails from Drew Barrymore and Nancy Juvonen’s Flower Films, former co-showrunner of MTV’s Scream: The TV Series Jill Blotevogel and CBS TV Studios.

Blotevogel will write the pilot script for the Black Rose Anthology, which will explore some of humanity’s deepest fears from a woman’s unique perspective. Classic themes of terror will be tackled via vignettes about guilt, jealousy, repression, paranoia, insanity, sexual obsession and survival through a modern and distinctly feminine lens.

Shutterstock

Blotevogel will executive produce alongside Jamie Denenberg & Kevin Abrams of Alpine Labs; Flower Films principals Barrymore and Juvonen, president Chris Miller and co-president Ember Truesdell; as well as Nick Phillips, Anthony Masi, and Lotti Pharriss Knowles.

Horror, like most genre fare, has been an area where female writers and producers have had a hard time breaking into. Looking to change that, Black Rose Anthology combines genre and female perspective, which has been one of the CW’s signature combinations with shows like The Vampire Diaries and iZombie.

At the network, Black Rose Anthology is being shepherded by Hirsch who is putting her own stamp in her first season overseeing scripted development following EVP Thom Sherman’s move to CBS. The network also recently ordered a backdoor pilot for a female-centric Supernatural spinoff titled Wayward Sisters.

Blotevogel most recently served as co-executive producer on the Amazon drama series Patriot. She is repped by APA. Flower Films, which produces Netflix’s Barrymore starrer Santa Clarita Diet, is with CAA.