The Netflix anthology series Black Mirror released details on its season four episodes at the Edinburgh International Film Festival, including casting and a title teaser for the upcoming season.

Appearances in the forthcoming series include Jesse Plemons (Fargo), Rosemarie Dewitt (La La Land), Andrea Riseborough (Birdman), Georgina Campbell (Broadchurch), Maxine Peake (The Theory Of Everything), and Douglas Hodge (The Night Manager).

Black Mirror features stand-alone episodes exploring themes of contemporary techno-paranoia in the tradition of The Twilight Zone. The series was created and written by Charlie Brooker, and executive produced by Brooker and Annabel Jones.

The teaser trailer for the series can be found here.

Black Mirror season 4 episodes:

“Arkangel”

Cast: Rosemarie Dewitt (La La Land, Mad Men), Brenna Harding (A Place to Call Home), Owen Teague (Bloodline)

Director: Jodie Foster

Written by: Charlie Brooker

“USS Callister”

Cast: Jesse Plemons (Black Mass, Fargo), Cristin Milioti (The Wolf of Wall Street, Fargo), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, House of Cards), Michaela Coel (Chewing Gum, Monsters: Dark Continent)

Director: Toby Haynes (Dr Who, Sherlock)

Written By: Charlie Brooker & William Bridges

“Crocodile”

Cast: Andrea Riseborough (Birdman, Bloodline), Andrew Gower (Outlander), Kiran Sonia Sawar (Murdered By My Father)

Director: John Hillcoat (Triple Nine, Lawless)

Written By: Charlie Brooker

“Hang the DJ”

Cast: Georgina Campbell (Flowers, Broadchurch), Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders, Green Room), George Blagden (Versailles, Vikings)

Director: Tim Van Patten (The Sopranos, Game of Thrones)

Written By: Charlie Brooker

“Metalhead”

Cast: Maxine Peake (The Theory Of Everything, The Village), Jake Davies (The Missing, A Brilliant Young Mind), Clint Dyer (Hope Springs)

Director: David Slade (Hannibal, American Gods)

Written By: Charlie Brooker

“Black Museum”

Cast: Douglas Hodge (The Night Manager, Catastrophe), Letitia Wright (Humans, Ready Player One), Babs Olusanmokun (Roots, The Defenders)

Director: Colm McCarthy

Written By: Charlie Brooker