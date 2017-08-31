On the heels of record ratings for its series debut, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network said today it has ordered more episodes of its Black Love docuseries. The exact number of additional episodes for the current four-episode series is still being finalized, according to a network spokesperson.

The Tuesday premiere episode drew 1.2 million total viewers and 0.89 rating for women 25-54 in live+same day, making it OWN’s most-watched unscripted series debut in network history and its highest-rated unscripted series debut in more than four years in the demo.

The series premiere also was No. 2 in the time period across all cable for W25-54 and was the No. 2 most social primetime episode on national cable, according to OWN.

Black Love, from filmmakers Codie Elaine Oliver and Tommy Oliver (The Perfect Guy) and Confluential Films, highlights love stories from the black community and seeks to answer the burning question, “What does it take to make a marriage work?

The new episodes for 2018 will feature Emmy-nominated actor Sterling K. Brown and wife Ryan Michelle Bathe, Tina Knowles-Lawson and husband Richard Lawson, among others.

The series will debut in its regular Saturday 9 PM ET/PT timeslot beginning September 2.