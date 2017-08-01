The White House is interested in Bill Shine, the former Fox News co-president and Roger Ailes protégé who resigned this year amid sexual harassment allegations. The New York Times reports that the free agent exec has talked with officials from the Donald Trump administration about joining its fluctuating communications team.

The Times said two senior administration officials confirmed private talks between Shine and the White House but requested anonymity.

A day after the unceremonious exit of communications director Anthony Scaramucci, there would seem to be no shortage of job openings in the White House comms unit, but it’s unclear what role Shine would fill. POTUS’ PR team has been in disarray with the Mooch’s exit coming days after the besieged Sean Spicer exited as press secretary.

Shine remains an ally of Fox News host and Trump pseudo-surrogate Sean Hannity, with whom Trump and Shine had dinner last month. Hannity was among the last men standing after FNC shook up its primetime lineup in the wake of Bill O’Reilly and Megyn Kelly’s exits.

Shine has no political experience but was with Fox News Channel as Ailes right-hand man since its inception before stepping down in May. He had been named in a number of legal actions and accusations since being tapped by Rupert Murdoch in August to take over as co-president with Jack Abernethy. Among the allegations, Shine has been accused of allowing a culture of sexual harassment and bullying to exist at FNC under Ailes, who was pushed out after Gretchen Carlson filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him, after which other women came forward with similar claims. Ailes died less than three weeks after Shine’s exit.