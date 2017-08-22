EXCLUSIVE: He’s played the President who saved the world twice in the Independence Day movies and now Bill Pullman will play a Vice-President in Adam McKay’s film about Dick Cheney.

With Christian Bale set as the controversial and Darth Vader nicknamed 46th VP in what is now being called Backseat, Pullman will play Nelson Rockefeller in the pic. As well as a frequent would-be Presidential candidate, the scion of one of America’s richest families served as Governor of New York for 14 years and as Gerald Ford’s VP. It was in that last role that Rockefeller spared often with Ford’s Chief of Staff, one Richard Cheney.

The Annapurna backed filmed from The Big Short director also stars Steve Carell as two-time defense secretary Donald Rumsfeld and Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney.

Currently starring in USA Network’s The Sinner with Jessica Biel, Pullman will be making another POTUS pic appearance in Rob Reiner’s upcoming LBJ. The actor plays Texas Sen. Ralph Yarborough in the Woody Harrelson-led film that’s out on November 3. Pullman also is in FOX’s upcoming Battle of The Sexes with Carell, and A24’s The Ballad Of Lefty Brown, which premiered at SXSW earlier this year.

Pullman is repped by ICM Partners and Anonymous Content.