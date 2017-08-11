SPOIER ALERT: This story contains details – and punchlines – from tonight’s .

Bill Hader was the Mooch, Erik Trump was transfixed by a Fidget Spinner and Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update Summer Edition brought some of last season’s political fever to this hot-weather month. (Watch short clips below).

“The Mooch has no regrets, baby!,” said Hader as Anthony Scaramucci paying a visit to the Weekend Update desk. “All I did was sell my company, miss the birth of my child and ruin my entire reputation, all to be king of Idiot Mountain for 11 days.”

Hader’s spot-on performance on the Thursday night Update was good enough to suggest he might have been SNL‘s next long-running guest impersonation had the Mooch lasted more than, as Hader put it, a typical cocaine buzz.

While SNL‘s Weekend Update Summer Edition focused, naturally, on Michael Che and Colin Jost’s faux-newscast, the installment made good use of cast members Mikey Day and Alex Moffat reprising the impersonations of Don Jr. and Erik. The two have hit a good stride as the First Sons, with Day’s Jr. playing sleazy straight man to Moffat’s dim-bulb Erik.

“Last week you got some peanuts,” Erik blurted to Jr., only to have his pronunciation corrected to “subpoena.” (Watch a short clip below).

Later in the half-hour show, Kenan Thompson debuted a sorta-impression of NBA dad LaVar Ball – falling well short of a slam dunk – and Leslie Jones guested as herself, resurrecting her flirtation with Jost (“You sexy-ass White Walker,” said the Thrones fan), while ranting about summer gym routines and her worked-out biceps. “I believe the word you are looking for,” she told Jost, “is, Damn girl you got them Michelle Obama arms!”

Jost and Che were in good form too, with no shortage of current events to fill the fast-moving show. “Unfold your arms,” Che said about a nuke-threatening Donald Trump. “You look like a Jeff Dunham puppet.”

Here is Hader as the Mooch:

[insert quick FaceTime call with The Mooch] #WeekendUpdate pic.twitter.com/mOgJdAcGFY — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) August 11, 2017

And the Trump boys: