EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate has acquired Big Five, a pitch by Jason Pagan and Andrew Deutschman that will be produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian. The scribes are best known for writing Almanac for Paramount and Unexplained Phenomenon at Amblin and The Picture Company.

The story centers on a large-scale mission to the heart of Africa where a secret project is underway involving endangered species and artificial intelligence. Big Five is based on a property by creative collective Section 9, designed to encompass books, film, animation, games and toys. Section 9 includes artists and writers Robert Chew, Stephan Lokotsch, Daniel LuVisi, and Darius Shahmir. Mark Vahardian and Ali Loewy brought it in for Di Bonaventura.

The scribes are repped by WME and Trevor Engelson at Underground.