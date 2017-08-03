Another summer Wednesday and another easy win for the night-topping Big Brother (1.9/8) and CBS, even as newbie Salvation hit a low.

The veteran reality show was up 6% among adults 18-49 over its July 26 final numbers, which had been adjusted up a tenth, and the House of Moonves won the Big 4 primetime battle with a 0.9/4 rating and 4.59 million total viewers. Overall, the net’s rating was down 10% from last week, with a double dose of Salvation at 9 PM (0.5/2) and 10 PM (0.4/2) falling a tenth and hitting a series low, respectively. The 10 PM Salvation was a special airing filling the slot occupied by a Criminal Minds repeat last week, an encore that did better than last night’s original Salvation by a tenth.

In second place, Fox pulled in a 0.8/3 rating just like it did on July 26. Which makes sense as MasterChef (1.0/4) and The F Word with Gordon Ramsay (0.6/3) were exactly the same as what they cooked up on July 26.

After an America’s Got Talent (0.9/4) “Best of Auditions” recap show started the night, NBC’s lone original of Wednesday was a 9 PM The Carmichael Show (0.7/3). Facing Salvation and The F Word in the slot, the now-shuttered insightful comedy was up 17% in the key demo over last week.

The CW and ABC were all encores last night.