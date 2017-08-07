CBS’ Big Brother continues its strong Sunday run with 6.6 million viewers and a 1.9 adults 18-49 rating (Live+same day)last night. It was on par with last week in the demo to equal a season high on any night this summer. Big Brother‘s viewership ticked up +4%.

While CBS’ summer reality veteran is on fire, the network’s new unscripted entry, Candy Crush, continues to underperform. Coming off the strong Big Brother lead-in, Candy Crush managed 2.2 million viewers and a 0.5 in the demo, flat with last week in 18-49.

On the heels of renewals earlier in the day for.Celebrity Family Feud and $100,000 Pyramid, ABC’s Fun & Games Sunday lineup was mostly steady. Celebrity Family Feud (5.9 million, 1.0) dipped a tenth in the demo, while newbie Funderdome (4.3 million, 0.7) and $100,000 Pyramid (4.4 million, 0.7) were even.

Fox’s American Grit ended its season with 1.1 million viewers and 0.4 in the demo, logging the same Live+same day 18-49 rating for all but one episodes this summer.

NBC, which had an all-repeat lineup, aired a rerun at 7 PM, which drew 4 million viewers and a 0.6 in 18-49, outperforming last week’s season finale of Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly in the time slot (3.5 million, 0.5).

CBS won the night in the demo (0.9 vs. 0.8 for ABC) while ABC edged it for the viewership crown. (4.76 million vs. 4.58 million)