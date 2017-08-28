It was a busy Sunday night highlighted by the Game Of Thrones finale on HBO. (We will post ratings for it as soon as they are available.) Against atypical summer competition that included the GoT closer, an NFL preseason game on NBC and the Video Music Awards on MTV, the originals on CBS and ABC held up OK.

CBS’ Big Brother at 8 PM drew 6.35 million total viewers and a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49, on par with last week. At 9 PM, facing GoT, Candy Crush (2.3 million, 0.5) matched last week’s fast national in the demo and ticked up versus its final demo result.

ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud (6.4 million, 1.2) returned to originals after a few weeks of repeats to its best delivery since July 9, while Funderdome (4.3 million, 0.8) and $100,000 Pyramid (4.5 million, 0.7) were steady.

NBC is projected to win the night on broadcast with the preseason game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings, which averaged a 4.7 rating in the metered-market households from 8:15-11 PM. That was up 9% versus NBC’s comparable preseason game one year ago (4.7/8 vs. 4.3/7 for Bengals-Jaguars on August 28, 2016).