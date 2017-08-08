BeIN Media, the pay-TV platform that operates in the Middle East and North Africa, has signed a multi-year content deal with CBS Studios International for CBS and The CW programming.

It will see programs such CBS’ action-drama Macgyver, The Good Fight, Bull, Salvation and The Late Late Show With James Corden all air on the platform for viewers in the MENA region.

The agreement also will cover the first-window rights to a selection of CBS and The CW’s new slate of series, which will be available to BeIN subscribers day-and-date with the U.S. broadcast. This includes new crime drama Instinct starring Alan Cumming, military series Seal Team with David Boreanaz and The CW’s new drama Valor. The deal will also enable BeIN to stack CBS content on its BeIN On-Demand platform.

“We are excited to be working with the BeIN Media Group on this significant agreement for the MENA region,” said Stephen Tague, Exec VP, Client Relations, EMEA, CBS Studios International. “The deal further demonstrates CBS’ ability to produce industry-leading programming that helps drive subscription platforms and entertain audiences around the world.”

BeIN Media Group Deputy CEO Yousef Al-Obaidly added: “BeIN is extremely pleased to welcome CBS to BeIN network. Through this deal, TV lovers in MENA will be able to watch a wide delection of great series on BeIN Series channel. The agreement cements BeIN’s position as a premium content broadcaster in MENA.”