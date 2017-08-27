Neon opened its Sundance Film Festival 2017 title Beach Rats from Eliza Hittman in three locations, grossing a cool $45,000 at the specialty box office this weekend. The bow was a bright spot in a frame that has traditionally been tough in the limited release space, coming at the end of the summer and ahead of the fall awards hopefuls.
Opening somewhat quietly was James Cameron’s 3D remastered version of his 1991 sci-fi action pic Terminator 2: Judgment Day. The title hit 386 theaters Friday, roughing up more than $582K in its three-day estimate, averaging $1,509 per screen.
Elsewhere, Oscilloscope bowed French-Russian dance drama Polina in two locations, grossing $13,250, while FIP headed out with its latest Bollywood title A Gentleman in 135 theaters for a $195K weekend.
Gravitas Ventures added a run for California Typewriter in its second weekend, holding well with a $16,336 gross. Samuel Goldwyn Films expanded Gook to two dozen locations in its second frame, taking in $75,734, while Fox Searchlight took Patti Cake$ to 59 runs, for a flat $105K Friday to Sunday. Neon expanded Ingrid Goes West to 647 theaters, holding well at nearly $782K for the three days, while A24’s Good Time played 721 locations, grossing nearly $611K. Both films now have reached seven figures.
NEW RELEASES
Beach Rats (Neon) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $45,008, Average $15,003
A Gentleman (Fox International Productions) NEW [135 Theaters] Weekend $195,000, Average $1,444
Polina (Oscilloscope) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $13,250, Average $6,625, Cume $13,250
Terminator 2: Judgment Day 3D (Distrib Films US) NEW [386 Theaters] Weekend $582,300, Average $1,509
RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND
California Typewriter (Gravitas Ventures) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $16,336, Average $8,168, Cume $21,442
Crown Heights (Amazon Studios/IFC Films) Week 2 [10 Theaters] Weekend $32,800, Average $3,280, Cume $69,812
Gook (Samuel Goldwyn Films) Week 2 [24 Theaters] Weekend $75,734, Average $3,156, Cume $109,678
Marjorie Prime (FilmRise) Week 2 [10 Theaters] Weekend $23,000, Average $2,300, Cume $53,890
Patti Cake$ (Fox Searchlight) Week 2 [59 Theaters] Weekend $105,000, Average $1,780, Cume $197,394
HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS
Good Time (A24) Week 3 [721 Theaters] Weekend $610,890, Average $847, Cume $1,029,354
Ingrid Goes West (Neon) Week 3 [647 Theaters] Weekend $781,750, Average $1,208, Cume $1,321,500
The Only Living Boy In New York (Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions) Week 3 [289 Theaters] Weekend $175,627, Average $607, Cume $385,856
The Trip To Spain (IFC Films) Week 3 [56 Theaters] Weekend $132,048, Average $2,358, Cume $284,048
Columbus (Superlative Films/Depth of Field) Week 4 [22 Theaters] Weekend $68,680, Average $3,122, Cume $242,727
Step (Fox Searchlight) Week 4 [118 Theaters] Weekend $66,000, Average $559, Cume $972,590
We Love You, Sally Carmichael! (Purdie Distribution) Week 4 [10 Theaters] Weekend $5,625, Average $562, Cume $91,835
Wind River (The Weinstein Company) Week 4 [2,095 Theaters] Weekend $4,410,610, Average $2,105, Cume $9,840,823
Brigsby Bear (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 5 [94 Theaters] Weekend $30,118, Average $320, Cume $458,773
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power (Paramount Pictures/Participant Media) Week 5 [127 Theaters] Weekend $80,000, Average $630, Cume $3,325,000
Menashe (A24) Week 5 [103 Theaters] Weekend $172,510, Average $1,675, Cume $973,593
The Fencer (CFI Releasing) Week 6 [5 Theaters] Weekend $11,874, Average $2,375, Cume $37,658
Landline (Amazon Studios/Magnolia Pictures) Week 6 [30 Theaters] Weekend $15,300, Average $510, Cume $896,113
Lady Macbeth (Roadside Attractions) Week 7 [41 Theaters] Weekend $19,650, Average $479, Cume $1,052,909
The Little Hours (Gunpowder & Sky) Week 9 [26 Theaters] Weekend $21,408, Average $823, Cume $1,550,538
The Big Sick (Amazon Studios/Lionsgate) Week 10 [706 Theaters] Weekend $745,000, Average $1,055, Cume $39,127,805
Lost In Paris (Oscilloscope) Week 11 [16 Theaters] Weekend $19,000, Average $1,188, Cume $535,645
Maudie (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 11 [96 Theaters] Weekend $91,051, Average $948, Cume $5,781,011
The Hero (The Orchard) Week 12 [37 Theaters] Weekend $15,498, Average $419, Cume $4,023,748
Love, Kennedy (Purdie Distribution) Week 13 [8 Theaters] Weekend $2,840, Average $355, Cume $382,135
