Neon opened its Sundance Film Festival 2017 title Beach Rats from Eliza Hittman in three locations, grossing a cool $45,000 at the specialty box office this weekend. The bow was a bright spot in a frame that has traditionally been tough in the limited release space, coming at the end of the summer and ahead of the fall awards hopefuls.

Opening somewhat quietly was James Cameron’s 3D remastered version of his 1991 sci-fi action pic Terminator 2: Judgment Day. The title hit 386 theaters Friday, roughing up more than $582K in its three-day estimate, averaging $1,509 per screen.

Elsewhere, Oscilloscope bowed French-Russian dance drama Polina in two locations, grossing $13,250, while FIP headed out with its latest Bollywood title A Gentleman in 135 theaters for a $195K weekend.

Gravitas Ventures added a run for California Typewriter in its second weekend, holding well with a $16,336 gross. Samuel Goldwyn Films expanded Gook to two dozen locations in its second frame, taking in $75,734, while Fox Searchlight took Patti Cake$ to 59 runs, for a flat $105K Friday to Sunday. Neon expanded Ingrid Goes West to 647 theaters, holding well at nearly $782K for the three days, while A24’s Good Time played 721 locations, grossing nearly $611K. Both films now have reached seven figures.

NEW RELEASES

Beach Rats (Neon) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $45,008, Average $15,003

A Gentleman (Fox International Productions) NEW [135 Theaters] Weekend $195,000, Average $1,444

Polina (Oscilloscope) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $13,250, Average $6,625, Cume $13,250

Terminator 2: Judgment Day 3D (Distrib Films US) NEW [386 Theaters] Weekend $582,300, Average $1,509

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

California Typewriter (Gravitas Ventures) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $16,336, Average $8,168, Cume $21,442

Crown Heights (Amazon Studios/IFC Films) Week 2 [10 Theaters] Weekend $32,800, Average $3,280, Cume $69,812

Gook (Samuel Goldwyn Films) Week 2 [24 Theaters] Weekend $75,734, Average $3,156, Cume $109,678

Marjorie Prime (FilmRise) Week 2 [10 Theaters] Weekend $23,000, Average $2,300, Cume $53,890

Patti Cake$ (Fox Searchlight) Week 2 [59 Theaters] Weekend $105,000, Average $1,780, Cume $197,394

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Good Time (A24) Week 3 [721 Theaters] Weekend $610,890, Average $847, Cume $1,029,354

Ingrid Goes West (Neon) Week 3 [647 Theaters] Weekend $781,750, Average $1,208, Cume $1,321,500

The Only Living Boy In New York (Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions) Week 3 [289 Theaters] Weekend $175,627, Average $607, Cume $385,856

The Trip To Spain (IFC Films) Week 3 [56 Theaters] Weekend $132,048, Average $2,358, Cume $284,048

Columbus (Superlative Films/Depth of Field) Week 4 [22 Theaters] Weekend $68,680, Average $3,122, Cume $242,727

Step (Fox Searchlight) Week 4 [118 Theaters] Weekend $66,000, Average $559, Cume $972,590

We Love You, Sally Carmichael! (Purdie Distribution) Week 4 [10 Theaters] Weekend $5,625, Average $562, Cume $91,835

Wind River (The Weinstein Company) Week 4 [2,095 Theaters] Weekend $4,410,610, Average $2,105, Cume $9,840,823

Brigsby Bear (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 5 [94 Theaters] Weekend $30,118, Average $320, Cume $458,773

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power (Paramount Pictures/Participant Media) Week 5 [127 Theaters] Weekend $80,000, Average $630, Cume $3,325,000

Menashe (A24) Week 5 [103 Theaters] Weekend $172,510, Average $1,675, Cume $973,593

The Fencer (CFI Releasing) Week 6 [5 Theaters] Weekend $11,874, Average $2,375, Cume $37,658

Landline (Amazon Studios/Magnolia Pictures) Week 6 [30 Theaters] Weekend $15,300, Average $510, Cume $896,113

Lady Macbeth (Roadside Attractions) Week 7 [41 Theaters] Weekend $19,650, Average $479, Cume $1,052,909

The Little Hours (Gunpowder & Sky) Week 9 [26 Theaters] Weekend $21,408, Average $823, Cume $1,550,538

The Big Sick (Amazon Studios/Lionsgate) Week 10 [706 Theaters] Weekend $745,000, Average $1,055, Cume $39,127,805

Lost In Paris (Oscilloscope) Week 11 [16 Theaters] Weekend $19,000, Average $1,188, Cume $535,645

Maudie (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 11 [96 Theaters] Weekend $91,051, Average $948, Cume $5,781,011

The Hero (The Orchard) Week 12 [37 Theaters] Weekend $15,498, Average $419, Cume $4,023,748

Love, Kennedy (Purdie Distribution) Week 13 [8 Theaters] Weekend $2,840, Average $355, Cume $382,135