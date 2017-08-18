BBC has commissioned two new eight-part drama series for its flagship channel BBC One.

The Three, based on a trilogy of books by Sarah Lotz, is adapted by Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy scribe Peter Straughan. It’s described as a multi-stranded, international thriller with a supernatural twist and sees four planes crash on the same day in four different countries, with three children left as survivors. Commissioned by Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama and Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content, The Three is exec produced by Kate Sinclair and George Faber for The Forge and Elizabeth Kilgarriff for the BBC.

The Serpent is written by Ripper Street scribe Richard Warlow and is based on the true story of how one of the most elusive criminals of the 20th century – con man and escape artist Charles Sobhraj – was caught and brought to trial. The series will be directed by Tom Shankland (The Missing) and produced by Poldark’s Mammoth Screen.