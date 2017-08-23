BBC Two is striving to be “ever more timely, challenging and mischievous,” said Controller Patrick Holland this morning here at the Edinburgh International Television Festival. With that, he set out upcoming projects, including the acquisition of John Singleton’s LA-set period drama Snowfall, and confirmed the return of The League Of Gentlemen.

REX/Shutterstock Iconic black comedy The League Of Gentlemen has been slated for a special three-episode run later this year to commemorate the group’s debut on BBC Radio 20 years ago.

Sherlock‘s Mark Gatiss will reunite with Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith and Jeremy Dyson for the series. Set in the fictional north England town of Royston Vasey, it follows a group of very bizarre townsfolk. The original ran for three seasons on BBC Two and won the Rose D’Or and the BAFTA for Best Comedy Series in 2000. BBC Studios is producing with Jon Plowman exec producing.

Singleton’s Snowfall is a BBC Two acquisition from 20th Century Fox Television Distribution and will air this fall. The series premiered domestically on FX in July and follows an ensemble cast of characters set on an intense collision course, as it explores the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic and the major impact it had on American society and culture. FX gave it a second season renewal earlier this month. Brit actor Damson Idris stars.

Other new BBC Two projects are:

Icons: The Story Of The 20th Century – An interactive global history series telling the story of the 20th Century through the people who made it. Leaders in several fields will be championed throughout the run with the public voting at the end of each episode for their winner. A live final will decide the ultimate icon. From 72 Films, Open University and exec producers David Glover and Mark Raphael.

Inside The Foreign Office – A rare look inside the Foreign and Commonwealth Office as it tackles global conflicts. From BBC Studios and exec producers Aysha Rafaele and Shona Thompson.

Army: Behind The New Frontlines – A documentary with unique access to the British Army. From Wild Pictures and exec producers Paul Hamann and Tom Anstiss.

Basquiat: Rage To Riches – A one-off documentary about the artist with exclusive interviews with his sisters and art dealers Bruno Bischofberger, Larry Gagosian and Mary Boone.