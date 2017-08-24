BBC One has set three new dramas, including two that will be made out of Scotland. Psychological drama The Cry is adapted from the Helen FitzGerald novel about the disintegration of a marriage following a tragedy, and The Victim is a contemporary legal thriller told through the eyes of the plaintiff and the accused. The new projects were unveiled at the Edinburgh International Television Festival today.

BBC One has also ordered a factual drama from Jeff Pope, an Oscar nominee for Philomena, and Neil McKay who together have previously collaborated on the Golden Globe nominated Appropriate Adult. The Barking Murders (w/t) will shed new light on the families of the victims of convicted serial rapist and killer Stephen Port who is serving a life sentence after murdering at least four men.

The three-part drama will be produced by Ken Horn and executive produced by Pope for ITV Studios, McKay and Lucy Richer for the BBC.

The Cry is Synchronicity Films first drama commission. Written by Jacquelin Perske, it’s a four-part drama set in Scotland and Australia, that chronicles the collapse of a marriage and explores the myths and truths of motherhood.

The abduction of a baby from a small coastal town in Australia is the catalyst for a journey into the disintegrating psychology of a young woman as she and her husband deal with an unthinkable tragedy under public scrutiny and in their private lives.

Brian Kaczynski is producing with Claire Mundell exec producing for Synchronicity and Elizabeth Kilgarriff and Gaynor Holmes for BBC One. Shooting will take place next year. DRG has distribution rights.

From STV Productions, four-part The Victim is written by Rob Williams and told through the lens of a criminal trial. Set in Edinburgh, the drama is centered on Carl, a hard working family man who is the victim of a random attack after being identified online as a notorious child murderer living under a new identity. With his life collapsing around him, should Carl keep his head down and pray for the smoke to clear? Or try to prove his innocence? Is he the tragic victim of mistaken identity; or the dangerous killer he is suspected of being?

Meanwhile, Anna is the mother of a teenage boy who was murdered 20 years ago by a then fourteen-year old boy. Having campaigned to be told of the killer’s new identity and whereabouts, she is then accused of revealing his identity online and conspiring to have him murdered. Has the anger of a grieving mother turned her into a criminal too? What exactly is she guilty of — and what is she capable of doing in her son’s name?

Executive producers are Sarah Brown and Rob Williams for STV, and Elizabeth Kilgarriff and Gaynor Holmes for BBC One. Shooting stars in Scotland early next year.

Donalda MacKinnon, Director, BBC Scotland says, “We’ve been very public about trying to boost our drama output as part of our strategy of providing programs that are more relevant for audiences in Scotland — but which can also be enjoyed as compelling stories no matter where you live.”