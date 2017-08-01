Mary Berry will pop on her judging hat once again as she returns to the kitchen for BBC One. The former Great British Bake Off judge is set to lead the charge to find Britain’s Best Cook in a new series hosted by Strictly Come Dancing‘s Claudia Winkleman. The order for the eight-part competition show comes a little less than a year after Channel 4 poached The Great British Bake Off which had been an unrivaled ratings winner and cultural phenomenon for the BBC.

Berry has remained loyal to the broadcaster, saying she “avoided being asked” to move to Channel 4 with GBBO. Her former co-judge, Paul Hollywood, will be part of the C4 program’s team when it launches in the fall.

Produced by Keo Films, Britain’s Best Cook (working title) is due to air next year on BBC One. It’s designed to “test the real-life expertise of truly great home cooks and will celebrate the food people make for their loved ones every single day,” the BBC said today.

Over the eight episodes, 10 contestants will need to demonstrate skill under pressure and individual flair, as they’re asked to serve the most perfect version of dishes that define modern British home cooking as well as create their special take on well-loved classics.

Berry said, “I am never more at home than when I have my judging hat on. This series is going to encourage proper home cooking which I have always championed and I cannot wait to start.” A search for a second judge is underway.

The hourlong primetime series was commissioned by BBC Director of Content, Charlotte Moore, and David Brindley, Head of Commissioning, Popular Factual and Factual Entertainment. Exec producers are Keo’s Andrew Palmer, Matt Cole and Claire Nosworthy.

BBC Berry, who has over 75 cooking books to her name, earlier this year hosted recipe show Mary Berry Everyday for BBC Two, and is also signed to host Mary Berry’s Secrets From Britain’s Great Houses for BBC One.

BBC Two also has a new competitive food show on deck. The Big Family Cooking Showdown will look for Britain’s best family of cooks. The series is to be hosted by TV and radio personality Zoe Ball and former GBBO winner, Nadiya Hussain.