BBC America will co-produce Queers, an eight-part short film series about the British gay experience, set to premiere October 14.

In Queers, curated and directed by Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), eight established writers respond to the 50th anniversary of The Sexual Offences Act which partially decriminalized homosexual acts between men in the UK. Alan Cumming, Ben Whishaw, Rebecca Front, Russell Tovey, Gemma Whelan, Ian Gelder, Kadiff Kirwan and Fionn Whitehead star.

The films are written by Matthew Baldwin, Jon Bradfield, Michael Dennis, Keith Jarrett, and Gareth McLean, who are writing for television for the first time, alongside established screenwriters Jackie Clune, Brian Fillis and Gatiss himself

Taking in 1957’s Wolfenden Report, the HIV crisis and the 1967 Sexual Offence Act itself, the eight monologues explore “some of the most poignant, funny, tragic and riotous moments of British gay history and the very personal rites-of-passage of British gay men through the last one hundred years”, according to producers.

BBC

In The Man On The Platform, Whishaw (London Spy, Spectre) returns from the trenches of the First World War, while a hundred years later, Cumming (The Good Wife) reflects on gay marriage in Something Borrowed.

More Anger finds Tovey (Him And Her, Being Human) playing a gay actor in the 1980s, and Front (War And Peace, Humans) contemplates her very particular marriage in Missing Alice.

Whelan (Game Of Thrones, Decline And Fall), Kirwan (Black Mirror, Chewing Gum), Gelder (Snatch, Game Of Thrones) and Whitehead (Dunkirk, HIM) appear respectively in A Perfect Gentleman, Safest Spot In Town, I Miss The War and A Grand Day Out, each examining the very different attitudes and social changes in gay men’s lives over the century.

The series is produced by BBC Studios Pacific Quay Productions and is a co-production of BBC and BBC America.