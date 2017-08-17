Refresh for latest… U.S. cable networks have gone live with coverage of what Barcelona police are calling a “massive” act of terrorism in Spain’s second-largest city. Local media outlets are reporting that as many as 13 people were killed and several others injured after a van traveling at 80 km an hour (50 mph) jumped a curb and drove down the middle of a crowded pedestrian walkway in the Las Ramblas district, a popular tourist area.

A manhunt is underway for the driver amid unconfirmed local reports that two armed men are holed up a nearby restaurant. Police have cordoned off the area, and the U.S. government is warning Americans to avoid the area.

Pundits on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC are discussing jihadists, “lone wolves” and how the incident bears the hallmarks of ISIS-style vehicle-as-weapon attacks that have become all-too-familiar in Europe. The attack also comes just days after a white supremacist drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters during the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, VA.

