Barbara Cook, whose performance as Marian, the lonely librarian who falls for the huckster musical instruments salesman “Professor” Harold Hill played by Robert Preston in The Music Man endeared her to generations of Broadway audiences beginning in the 1950s, died Tuesday morning in Manhattan. She was 89.

Adam LeGrant, her son and only immediate survivor, said the cause was respiratory failure.

In addition to her performance in The Music Man (1956), for which she won the Tony Award, Cook was celebrated for her role the following season as Cunegonde in Candide, the Leonard Bernstein musical adaptation – an opera comique, really – of the Voltaire novel. In it, the young star sang the heartbreaking, if vocally treacherous, “Glitter and Be Gay,” whose deliberate echoes of Mozart’s Queen of the Night aria in The Magic Flute made it a mountain for later sopranos to attempt.

Over the course of a six-decade career, Cook soared, fell and rebounded, in recent years as one of the most celebrated cabaret stars of her time. With her astounding vocal range, crystalline enunciation, expressive interpretations – and, always, plenty of inside patter – Cook was a one-woman encyclopedia of the Great American Songbook. Her repertory included not only Broadway’s Golden Age, but embraced composers and lyricists from Stephen Sondheim to a new generation of musical theater artists.

Her other significant starring vehicles included Broadway revivals of Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein’s Show Boat and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel and The King and I.

“Barbara was not only one of the most talented people I have had the pleasure to work with, she was one of the loveliest and funniest as well,” author and director James Lapine told Deadline. “She was dedicated to the work and she had little patience for those who weren’t. A sad day.”