Three million, three hundred nine thousand and seven hundred forty five – and counting: Barack Obama’s Charlottesville tweet, in which the former president shares Nelson Mandela’s “No one is born hating another person” quote, is officially the most liked tweet ever.

confirmed the new record at 12:41 a.m. today. “The tweet from @Barack Obama is now the the most liked tweet ever,” Twitter announced (in a tweet, of course).

As of Wednesday morning, Obama’s August 12 tweet – actually, a series of three – had scored 3,309,745, with 1,312,555 retweets.

This Tweet from @BarackObama is now the most liked Tweet ever. https://t.co/wEjYaxIHI1 — Twitter (@Twitter) August 16, 2017

By comparison, President Donald Trump’s “We ALL must be united” first tweet on the violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville Saturday has been liked a paltry 190,829 times, and retweeted 58,549 times.

Obama’s 3.3 million likes is for the first of his three Mandela tweets, not a combined total for the trio. The full quote, spread over the three tweets, is “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion … People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love … For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.”

According to Twitter, the record-breaking tweet entered the Twitter history books at 7:07 PM PT Tuesday when its 2.7 million likes overtook Ariana Grande’s post responding to the deadly terrorist attack after her Manchester concert.

Here is Obama’s tweet:

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…" pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

And Trump’s: