Following a delayed and controversial response by Donald Trump to the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia today, former President Barack Obama has spoken out about the gathering and subsequent violence on social media this evening.

While never directly saying the word Charlottesville, the 44th POTUS quoted one of his heroes Nelson Mandela in a trio of tweets poignantly spotlighting foundations of racism and hate. Obama hasn’t tweeted since July 19, so the timing clearly inferred he was sharing his thoughts on the events in Charlottesville.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…" pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

"People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love…" — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

"…For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite." – Nelson Mandela — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

Obama was not the only significant Democrat to address the tragedy and hatred of Charlottesville today. Former Vice President Joe Biden, former presidential candidate and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Senator Bernie Sanders and former President Bill Clinton also tweeted their thoughts.

There is only one side. #charlottesville — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 12, 2017

My heart is in Charlottesville today, and with everyone made to feel unsafe in their country. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 12, 2017

Now more than ever we must stand together against those who threaten our brothers and sisters. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 12, 2017

Even as we protect free speech and assembly, we must condemn hatred, violence and white supremacy. #Charlottesville — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) August 12, 2017

The tweet from former VP Biden was clearly a direct response to the inadequate remarks made by the former Celebrity Apprentice host this morning where he put blame “on many sides.” A number of people criticized Trump for not directly addressing the March by white supremacists and the subsequent actions today in the University of Virginia town.