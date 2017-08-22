Brittany S. Hall, who recurred in Season 3 of HBO comedy series Ballers, has been promoted to series regular for Season 4.

Hall plays Amber, a sassy girl from the Miami party scene who had a past with Ricky (John David Washington).

Created by Stephen Levinson (Boardwalk Empire), Dwayne Johnson-starring Ballers looks at the whirlwind lifestyles and real-life problems of former and current football players. Johnson plays ex-superstar Spencer Strasmore, who has reinvented himself as a financial manager for today’s players in sun-soaked Miami.

Cast also includes Rob Corddry, Omar Benson Miller, Donovan Carter, Troy Garity, London Brown, Jazmyn Simon and Dulé Hill.

Levinson also exec produces with Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Peter Berg, Evan Reilly, Rob Weiss, Julian Farino, Denis Biggs, Karyn McCarthy.

Hall’s recent television credits include Quarry, Being Mary Jane, and Survivor’s Remorse. Feature roles include Drumline: A New Beat. She is repped by APA, Stokes Management and Myman Greenspan Fineman Fox & Light.